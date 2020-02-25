  • 20°C
香港時間 : 2020227日 (四) 12:54
專題:TOPfit醫·健

hket

【停課不停學】小六英文名校精選試題答案　Proofreading留意文法串字錯誤

親子 15:00 2020/02/25

小六英文名校精選試題答案。

武漢肺炎疫情下，中小學全面停課，家長都擔心子女在家會百無聊賴，其實網上資源豐富，家長可陪伴小朋友，為他們安排好日程在家自學，貫徹實現停課不停學。TOPick邀請星級名師設計練習題，迎合小一至小六學生需要，讓孩子鞏固學習基礎，吸收新知。

以下為小六英文科練習參考答案：

Part A.

1. am writing

2. has been

3. have made

4. play

5. has improved

6. speak

7. went

8. is

9. has been

10. arrived

11. used

12. try

13. find

14. are not

15. Write

Part B.

1. When did the hurricane occur in Scotland?

2. After the hurricane, what blocked the streets?

3. How many people were affected by the hurricane in Scotland?

4. Are all the rescued citizens sent to shelters?    

5. What are you going to do during the school suspension?    

Part C.

1. Complain -> Complaint

2. 11st -> 11th

3. complaining -> complain

4. Hotel -> hotel

5. disappointing -> disappointed

6. smelt -> smell

7. bad -> bed

8. furnitures -> furniture

9. horribly -> horrible

10. papers -> paper

11. were -> was

12. hear -> hearing

13. atention -> attention

14. Your -> Yours

答案由「一學趣教育中心」提供。

想下載更多「呈分試挑戰題」，請【按此瀏覽】

