【停課不停學】 小三英文搶分練習題答案 加強介詞及時態應用

▲ 小三英文搶分練習題答案。

新冠肺炎（武漢肺炎）疫情下，中小學全面停課，家長都擔心子女在家會百無聊賴，其實網上資源豐富，家長可陪伴小朋友，為他們安排好日程在家自學，貫徹實現停課不停學。TOPick邀請星級名師設計練習題及遊戲工作紙，迎合K1至K3、小一至小六學生需要，讓孩子鞏固學習基礎，吸收新知。

以下為小三英文科練習參考答案：

A.

1. is

2. goes

3. are

4. play

5. is watching

6. are eating

7. think

B.

1. in

2. from

3. to

4. at

5. on

C.

1. People keep a pet.

2. The pets listen to human, make human happy and play with human.

3. We have to be sure we will love it and look after it for its whole life.

4. We mustn’t abandon them, shout at them or be bad to them.

5. (Accept any reasonable answers)

答案由「現代小學士」提供。

