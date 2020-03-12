【新冠肺炎】荷里活首位明星確診　影帝湯漢斯與妻子同患新冠肺炎

新冠肺炎（武漢肺炎）疫情全球大流行，多國先後失守淪為疫區。今早（3月12日），荷里活影星奧斯卡影帝湯漢斯（Tom Hanks）在個人Facebook宣佈，身處澳洲的他與老婆經測試後，對新冠肺炎呈陽性反應。

湯漢斯在Facebook寫道：

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!