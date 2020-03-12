【新冠肺炎】荷里活首位明星確診 影帝湯漢斯與妻子同患新冠肺炎
新冠肺炎（武漢肺炎）疫情全球大流行，多國先後失守淪為疫區。今早（3月12日），荷里活影星奧斯卡影帝湯漢斯（Tom Hanks）在個人Facebook宣佈，身處澳洲的他與老婆經測試後，對新冠肺炎呈陽性反應。
湯漢斯在Facebook寫道：
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.
Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!
湯漢斯的大意是指，他與太太正身處澳洲，身體感到不適，有感冒及身體疼痛的癥狀。有見及此，他們已進行新冠肺炎的測試，結果呈陽性反應。
根據公共衛生和安全要求，湯漢斯與太太都會進行測試，觀察和隔離，並會定時更新狀況，大家也要多保重。
現年63歲的湯漢斯，出生於美國加州，80年代加入電影圈任演員，早年以拍喜劇為主。後來湯漢斯開始拍攝一些嚴肅劇情片。於92及93年連續兩年以《費城故事》及《阿甘正傳》兩奪奧斯卡影帝。
湯漢斯曾歷兩段婚姻，88年跟同任演員的Rita Wilson結婚，兩段婚姻共育有4名孩子。
湯漢斯的演藝成就，於2016年12月便曾獲當時美國總統奧巴馬在白宮頒發了總統自由勳章。
