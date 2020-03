【影帝確診】湯漢斯夫婦上載合照報平安　影帝Tom Hanks：見步行步

新冠肺炎在全球在擴散,奧斯卡影帝湯漢斯(Tom Hanks)與太太正身處於澳洲,日前在Facebook宣布二人確診患上新冠肺炎,成為首位確診的荷里活影星。在澳洲接受隔離治療的湯漢斯夫婦,今日在個人社交平台發放合照報平安。

近日正在澳洲黃金海岸拍攝貓王生平電影的湯漢斯,與同行的太太齊出現發燒及身體疼痛等癥狀,經過新冠肺炎測試後,呈陽性反應,成為首對荷里活確診的夫婦。

湯漢斯的太太Rita Wilson被翻出連日來未有載口罩遊走澳洲各個景點,早前更曾經到節目《Nine's Today》接受訪問,節目主持David Campbell亦因此正在接受隔離。

【新冠肺炎】湯漢斯與太太到澳洲多個景點「播毒」 無帶口罩與粉絲親密接觸

▲ 今早Tom Hanks發放夫婦合照報平安。(Facebook圖片)

湯漢斯於今早在Facebook發放一張與太太的合照,二人面帶微笑,並寫道:

Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.

There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?

Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx