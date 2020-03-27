【停課不停學】小三英文搶分練習題答案　形容詞（Adjective）入門鞏固基礎

▲ 小三英文搶分練習題答案。

新冠肺炎疫情下，中小學全面停課，家長都擔心子女在家會百無聊賴，其實網上資源豐富，家長可陪伴小朋友，為他們安排好日程在家自學，貫徹實現停課不停學。TOPick邀請星級名師設計練習題及遊戲工作紙，迎合K1至K3、小一至小六學生需要，讓孩子鞏固學習基礎，吸收新知。

以下為小三英文科練習參考答案：

Part A.

1. salty

2. thankful

3. stylish

4. wooden

5. helpful

6. healthy

7. woolen

8. juicy

9. sleepy

10. foolish

11. playful

12. childish

13. expensive

14. careful

15. creative

Part B.

1. The baby is sleepy.

2. This computer is expensive.

3. These shopping bags are helpful.

4. Mr Chan likes juicy hamburgers.

5. Do they make wooden windows?

6. She is a stylish movie star.

7. The bus drivers are careful.

8. Sea water is salty.

9. The tree looks healthy.

10. She is thankful for your help.

答案由「香港幼兒教育及服務聯會」提供。

