【新冠肺炎】湯漢斯夫婦沒公開病毒測試結果　Tom Hanks回國不戴口罩被批播毒　

奧斯卡金像影帝湯漢斯(Tom Hanks)本月12日於澳洲拍攝電影期間,透過IG公布與太太麗達韋遜(Rita Wilson)確診患上新冠肺炎。湯漢斯在當地入院接受治療,5日後出院續而在當地接家居隔離後出院。

湯漢斯夫婦在昨日(3月27日)乘私人飛機從澳洲返回美國,於今天於個人社交平台報平安,寫道:

Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing.

Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA.

And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita Wilson and I so appreciate it. Hanx