【BB大晒】宋熙年宣布有喜再為人母 愛妻號陳智燊：多謝我可愛的妻子
宋熙年跟陳智燊今晚在社交平台宣布囍訊，宋熙年公布再度懷孕，表示一家三口將有新成員加入，興奮宣布懷有第二胎，恭喜。
宋熙年2016年與陳智燊結婚，前年誕下一子Damon，一家三口組幸福家庭。
今晚宋熙年在社交平台宣布再度懷孕，表示即將有新成員加入。
宋熙年以英文寫道：
The past few months have given motherhood a new level of responsibility and made our family stronger.
Being blessed with another family member, we first have to be physically and mentally fit so we can continue to look after each other, protecting ourselves is of the utmost importance.
The Chans are so excited and staying positive, and at the same time hoping everyone can fight this Pandemic together as one!
她意思大約是：「過去的幾個月，作為一個母親新的責任感，使我們的家庭更加牢固。在擁有另一個家庭成員的祝福下，我們首先必須在身體和精神上保持健康，以便我們能夠繼續互相照顧，保護自己至關重要，陳氏上下非常興奮，並保持積極態度，同時希望每個人都可以一起抗擊這疫情。」
至於陳智燊亦以英文發文稱：
I’m so lucky I have the perfect family who give me the strength to do my best to protect them.
Now we are blessed with the extra family member who constantly reminds to stay vigilant, to stay positive in these difficult times.
We have to look after ourselves and look after each other!
And congratulations to Baby Damon who’s going to be a big brother!!!
Thanks to my lovely wife who’s not been out of the house much. I promise I’ll take you somewhere nice once we’ve gotten rid of this virus.
他的大意是表示：「我很幸運，我有一個完美的家庭，他們使我有力量竭盡全力保護他們。現在，我們得到了新加入的家人的祝福，他們不斷提醒你保持警惕，在這些困難的時候保持積極的態度。我們必須照顧自己，互相照顧！並祝賀即將成為哥哥的Damon！多謝我可愛的妻子離家不多。我保證一旦消除疫情後，我就會帶你去一個好地方。」
撰文 : TOPick柴犬出動