  • 21°C
香港時間 : 2020331日 (二) 10:13
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:設計思維 無限可能

熱門關鍵字 : 消委會 烹飪教煮 口罩防疫措施 開心速遞 停課不停學 劇情預告 口罩供應 武漢肺炎 抗癌新方向
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :

【BB大晒】宋熙年宣布有喜再為人母　愛妻號陳智燊：多謝我可愛的妻子

娛樂 23:09 2020/03/30

分享：

熱門 消委會 烹飪教煮 口罩防疫措施 開心速遞 停課不停學 劇情預告 口罩供應 武漢肺炎 抗癌新方向

陳智燊與宋熙年宣布再為父母。

宋熙年跟陳智燊今晚在社交平台宣布囍訊，宋熙年公布再度懷孕，表示一家三口將有新成員加入，興奮宣布懷有第二胎，恭喜。

宋熙年2016年與陳智燊結婚，前年誕下一子Damon，一家三口組幸福家庭。

今晚宋熙年在社交平台宣布再度懷孕，表示即將有新成員加入。

【愛妻號】宋熙年家中CHANEL手袋全由老公送　寵妻狂陳智燊：掛念她就送【有片】

陳智燊與宋熙年的家庭再添新成員。（取自宋熙年IG）

宋熙年以英文寫道：

The past few months have given motherhood a new level of responsibility and made our family stronger.

Being blessed with another family member, we first have to be physically and mentally fit so we can continue to look after each other, protecting ourselves is of the utmost importance.

The Chans are so excited and staying positive, and at the same time hoping everyone can fight this Pandemic together as one!

她意思大約是：「過去的幾個月，作為一個母親新的責任感，使我們的家庭更加牢固。在擁有另一個家庭成員的祝福下，我們首先必須在身體和精神上保持健康，以便我們能夠繼續互相照顧，保護自己至關重要，陳氏上下非常興奮，並保持積極態度，同時希望每個人都可以一起抗擊這疫情。」

【BB來了】羅仲謙首度公開BB性別　愛妻號感激楊怡懷孕偉大

陳智燊上載一家三口全家福照。（取自陳智燊IG）

【BB來了】楊怡首度公開懷孕照　準媽媽：一個身體兩顆心跳

至於陳智燊亦以英文發文稱：

I’m so lucky I have the perfect family who give me the strength to do my best to protect them.

Now we are blessed with the extra family member who constantly reminds to stay vigilant, to stay positive in these difficult times.

We have to look after ourselves and look after each other!

And congratulations to Baby Damon who’s going to be a big brother!!!

Thanks to my lovely wife who’s not been out of the house much. I promise I’ll take you somewhere nice once we’ve gotten rid of this virus.

他的大意是表示：「我很幸運，我有一個完美的家庭，他們使我有力量竭盡全力保護他們。現在，我們得到了新加入的家人的祝福，他們不斷提醒你保持警惕，在這些困難的時候保持積極的態度。我們必須照顧自己，互相照顧！並祝賀即將成為哥哥的Damon！多謝我可愛的妻子離家不多。我保證一旦消除疫情後，我就會帶你去一個好地方。」

撰文 : TOPick柴犬出動

相關文章

【BB來了】楊怡首度公開懷孕照　準媽媽：一個身體兩顆心跳
13:49 2020/03/30
【BB來了】楊怡首度公開懷孕照　準媽媽：一個身體兩顆心跳
【BB來了】羅仲謙首度公開BB性別　愛妻號感激楊怡懷孕偉大
14:40 2020/03/30
【BB來了】羅仲謙首度公開BB性別　愛妻號感激楊怡懷孕偉大
【愛情長跑】王君馨與丈夫真愛戰勝Long D　Grace：遠距離戀愛一點都不簡單【有片】
13:17 2020/03/30
【愛情長跑】王君馨與丈夫真愛戰勝Long D　Grace：遠距離戀愛一點都不簡單【有片】
演員 娛樂人物職業 陳智燊 宋熙年 懷孕

最高瀏覽

【港鐵怪客】阿伯緊抱女伴伸手入褲亂摸　目擊乘客嘩然：希望你們用搓手液清潔雙手
12:58 2020/03/30
【港鐵怪客】阿伯緊抱女伴伸手入褲亂摸　目擊乘客嘩然：希望你們用搓手液清潔雙手
【新冠肺炎】疫情蔓延多國農場缺勞工限出口　聯合國警告：未來數周全球或糧食短缺
19:10 2020/03/30
【新冠肺炎】疫情蔓延多國農場缺勞工限出口　聯合國警告：未來數周全球或糧食短缺
【滯留秘魯】疫症蔓延港女獨遊秘魯被隔離埋怨待遇差　項明生：食得鹹魚抵得渴
14:28 2020/03/30
【滯留秘魯】疫症蔓延港女獨遊秘魯被隔離埋怨待遇差　項明生：食得鹹魚抵得渴