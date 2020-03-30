【BB大晒】宋熙年宣布有喜再為人母　愛妻號陳智燊：多謝我可愛的妻子

宋熙年跟陳智燊今晚在社交平台宣布囍訊，宋熙年公布再度懷孕，表示一家三口將有新成員加入，興奮宣布懷有第二胎，恭喜。

宋熙年2016年與陳智燊結婚，前年誕下一子Damon，一家三口組幸福家庭。

今晚宋熙年在社交平台宣布再度懷孕，表示即將有新成員加入。

【愛妻號】宋熙年家中CHANEL手袋全由老公送 寵妻狂陳智燊：掛念她就送【有片】

▲ 陳智燊與宋熙年的家庭再添新成員。（取自宋熙年IG）

宋熙年以英文寫道：

The past few months have given motherhood a new level of responsibility and made our family stronger.

Being blessed with another family member, we first have to be physically and mentally fit so we can continue to look after each other, protecting ourselves is of the utmost importance.

The Chans are so excited and staying positive, and at the same time hoping everyone can fight this Pandemic together as one!