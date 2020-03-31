【停課不停學】新冠肺炎打擊全球經濟　如何用英文描述經濟下行狀況

▲ 全球經濟受新冠肺炎疫症打擊，最近多地報章都報道了股市下行的情況。

The MSCI index, which tracks shares in many of the world's biggest companies, has fallen 8.9%, (He et al., CNN Business) The S&P also declined 4.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 4.6%. (Langley et al., The Wall Street Journal) Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 2.42% to close at 26,129.93. (Huang, CNBC)

fall 、decline 、drop都有數量減少或程度下降的意思。在很多情況下，例如描述數量、水平、比率、價格、利潤和銷售額時，這些詞可以通用，如Sales have fallen / declined / dropped by 20%（銷售額下降了 20%）。

然而，描述特定地方或行業的經濟實力衰退時會用decline，例如The area / city / industry / market / sector has declined (in importance)（該地區／城市／行業／市場／領域（的重要性）降低了）。decline還可形容對事物的支持減少、興趣下降，或人的健康狀況惡化，如 Support for the party continues to decline（對該黨的支持繼續下降）、The number of tourists to the resort declined by 10% last year（去年到這個勝地旅遊的人數減少了 10%）、Her health was declining rapidly（她的健康狀況迅速惡化）。

至於要表達人的聲音變小或溫度下降，用fall或drop均可，例如Her voice fell / dropped to a whisper（她的聲音變小，成了耳語）、The temperature fell / dropped sharply in the night（夜間溫度陡降）。形容風勢減弱則只能用 drop。

fall和decline都意指在一段時間內減少、下降，而drop不能用於進行時，譬如Sales have been falling / declining（銷售額一直在下降），不說Sales have been dropping。

fall、decline、drop均屬於牛津3000詞。牛津3000詞經由一組語言專家和具豐富經驗的教師精心挑選而成，佔一般英語文本達85%的單詞，且廣泛用於各種語境，是英語中最需要重點學習的詞彙。

