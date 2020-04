【退出樂壇】關淑怡疑跟唱片公司鬧不和　深夜宣佈退出娛樂圈

關淑怡(Shirley)昨晚在IG發文,表示經過深思熟慮,加上對唱片公司感到失望,因此決定退出娛樂圈。

▲ 關淑怡在IG發文表示退出。(取自IG)

關淑怡在IG寫道:

Thank you for all my fans n audience that have always been there for me n supports me. U dear. Some serious considerations. I decided to quit my career. I will not take blames or ruin my names n trigger my EQ.. sice, I sing to my audience n full fill my company contract. I did my job n my career is not just lucky, I had been respect n seriously taken my singing career n keep improving myself. Thank you everybody. I’m very disappointed. I saw the ugliest part of it. N I do deserve the least respect n dignity. That’s a birth right!