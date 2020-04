【法證先鋒IV】李施嬅返港完成14日家居隔離　Selena：感覺到人間溫暖

李施嬅早前到加拿大拍劇,碰上加國疫情令拍攝停工,李施嬅幾經辛苦撲到機票返港,並居家隔離14日,今日李施嬅是留家檢疫最後一天,她發文感謝曾關心自己的好友。

李施嬅以英文在IG留言:

Last day of my 14 day quarantine. But I will continue to stay home most of the time. We need to guard our health in order to take care of our medical heroes and our friends & family. Stay strong everyone. ❤️