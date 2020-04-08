【停課不停學】炎熱乾燥天氣加速澳洲山火　活學英語解釋事件「成因」

▲ 去年澳洲山火持續多個月，科學家早已警告，炎熱和乾燥的天氣會令山火更頻繁和更嚴重。（法新社）

早前英國廣播公司報道，澳洲研究所發現當地的夏季變得越來越長，近五年來，夏季的日子已是冬季的兩倍。去年澳洲山火持續多個月，科學家早已警告，炎熱和乾燥的天氣會令山火更頻繁和更嚴重。文章道：

While scientists said climate change was not the direct cause of the bushfires, they have long warned that a hotter, drier climate would contribute to Australia's fires becoming more frequent and more intense.

要解釋導致某事發生的原因，可以有多樣的表達方式，除了可以用名詞cause (the direct cause of the bushfires)、動詞cause (Do they know what caused the fire?)，也可如上文般用contribute to，又或者a contributing factor，如Human error may have been a contributing factor（人為過錯可能是一個起作用的因素）。

可以用lead to、result in表示導致、造成，如the drought has led to widespread loss of life（旱災導致了許多人的死亡）、these policies could lead the country to environmental catastrophe（這些政策可能會使國家陷入環境的災難）、the cyclone has resulted in many thousands of deaths（颶風已經造成了成千上萬的人死亡）。此外還可以用bring about，例如their change of policy brought about a reconciliation（他們的政策改變促成了和解）。

cause、contribute、lead、result都屬於牛津 3000 詞，是英語中最需要重點學習的詞彙。學好牛津3000詞，可以掌握一般英語文本達85%的單詞。這些單詞的使用頻率都很高，且廣泛用於各種語境。詞表是由一組語言專家和具豐富經驗的教師精心挑選而成。

參考資料：「牛津英漢辭書」手機應用程式；《牛津高階英漢雙解詞典》第9版；《牛津英語同義詞學習詞典》（英漢雙解版）；「學習牛津3000詞」手機應用程式

