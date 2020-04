【停課不停學】高小英文搶分練習題答案　前後句子時態（Tenses）宜細心留意關鍵詞

新冠肺炎疫情下,中小學全面停課,家長都擔心子女在家會百無聊賴,其實網上資源豐富,家長可陪伴小朋友,為他們安排好日程在家自學,貫徹實現停課不停學。TOPick邀請星級名師設計練習題及遊戲工作紙,迎合K1至K3、小一至小六學生需要,讓孩子鞏固學習基礎,吸收新知。

以下為高小英文練習參考答案:

Level 1:

1. have lived

2. was

3. has been

4. needed

5. gave

6. began

7. have never studied

8. started

9. got

10. have worked

11. isn't

12. don't earn

13. is

14. enjoy

Level 2:

1. have been living

2. decided

3. goes / has been going

4. takes / taking

5. has stayed

6. were having

7. smiled

8. said

9. encouraged

10. work

11. promised

12. want

13. have finished

14. am going to finish / will finish

15. will have

16. were

17. wash

