【學英文】政府禁止公眾聚會（public gathering）　齊心忍耐疫情更快完結

親子 15:00 2020/04/08

疫情下，市民應盡量減少聚會。（梁偉榮攝）

莫說是在公眾地方聚集（public gathering），今個復活節假期想與朋友聚會也很難。大家齊心忍耐一下，疫情會更快完結，到時輕輕鬆鬆聚會更開心。

動詞gather有幾個意思，都有「聚在一起」之意。上文提到的gather指人們「聚集」。例句︰

The Hong Kong government has banned public gatherings of more than four people to help prevent COVID-19's spread.

（香港政府已禁止超過四人的公眾集會，以防止新型肺炎擴散。）

It's tempting to gather with friends but don't as the virus is still spreading quickly.

（雖然與朋友聚會這主意很吸引，但由於病毒仍在迅速傳播，所以還是不要。）

Gather還可以解「搜集、收集」。例如，

Let's gather more information about the risk before we make a decision.

（在做出決定之前，讓我們收集更多風險的資料。）

We have no time to gather sufficient data to support the move but we want to be cautious.

（我們沒時間收集足夠數據來支持此舉，但我們要保持謹慎。）

Gather可以用於描述布料聚成小摺。例如，

The dress is nicely gathered around the waist with a matching belt.

（這條裙子搭配了一條相襯的皮帶，漂亮地圍在腰間。）

原文刊於《晴報》專欄「WordDiscovery」，原題「Gathering」。

【停課不停學】炎熱乾燥天氣加速澳洲山火　活學英語解釋事件「成因」

TOPick推出【停課不停學】小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載：bit.ly/2X96KAZ

撰文：Ally Dean's List級英文老師

