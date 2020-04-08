【學英文】政府禁止公眾聚會（public gathering）　齊心忍耐疫情更快完結

莫說是在公眾地方聚集（public gathering），今個復活節假期想與朋友聚會也很難。大家齊心忍耐一下，疫情會更快完結，到時輕輕鬆鬆聚會更開心。

動詞gather有幾個意思，都有「聚在一起」之意。上文提到的gather指人們「聚集」。例句︰

The Hong Kong government has banned public gatherings of more than four people to help prevent COVID-19's spread.

（香港政府已禁止超過四人的公眾集會，以防止新型肺炎擴散。）

It's tempting to gather with friends but don't as the virus is still spreading quickly.

（雖然與朋友聚會這主意很吸引，但由於病毒仍在迅速傳播，所以還是不要。）