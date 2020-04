【豪宅曝光】彭羚望無敵海景做運動　林海峰從勵德邨住到淺水灣豪宅

新冠肺炎疫情嚴重,早已淡出娛圈的彭羚留家做運動抗疫,並分享健身影片。不少網民都將注意力放於彭羚的海景露台,紛紛對於彭羚和林海峰的家每天能遠眺無敵海景表示羨慕。

彭羚於社交平台分享在露台做「Gyrotonic」(禪柔運動)的影片,並寫道:

Better times will come!

Stay safe, healthy and close to family. Now is the perfect time to try out Gyrokinesis.

All you’ll need is a mat and a stool to join classes at home.

A big shout out to my friends at Isofit who are offering online classes.

Lisa, Jessie & Maria are my classmates when I took my teacher training courses with the most inspiring teacher,

Dawnna Wayburne. Hope you’ll enjoy Gyrokinesis as much as I do. #gyrotonic#gyrokinesis