【學英文】新冠肺炎奪去多條人命 在多方面造成重大損失（take a heavy toll）
親子 11:25 2020/04/24
新冠肺炎疫情久久不退，除了奪去多條人命，在很多方面亦造成重大損失（take a heavy toll）。小朋友的學習進度、社交發展，以至家長的工作穩定及國家經濟都不能倖免。
名詞toll本義指「（過路、橋等的）通行費、長途電話費」。
例句：
- The operator has no plan to increase the tunnel toll this year.（運營商今年沒有計劃增加隧道費。）
- I have stopped making long-distance toll calls ever since I can make calls using the Internet.（自從我可以使用互聯網打電話以來，我就不再使用長途電話了。）
Toll可以引伸指「傷亡人數」，意思是為人類生命付出代價－take a toll in human lives。
例句︰
- The death toll rose by 120 to 2,300 in the past 24 hours.（在過去的24小時內，死亡人數上升了120，達到2,300人。）
- The death toll has almost reached 50,000 in the USA.（美國的死亡人數幾乎達到50,000人。）
常用句式take a toll或者take its toll指「造成損失」。
例句︰
- The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on many people emotionally.（新冠肺炎大流行對許多人造成沉重的情感打擊。）
- The pandemic continues to take its toll on the economy.（大流行繼續對經濟造成損失。）
原文刊於《晴報》專欄「WordDiscovery」，原題為「Take a heavy toll」。
撰文: Ally Dean's List級英文老師