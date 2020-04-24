  • 19°C
香港時間 : 2020424日 (週五) 11:54
專題:設計思維 無限可能

【學英文】新冠肺炎奪去多條人命　在多方面造成重大損失（take a heavy toll）

親子 11:25 2020/04/24

從新冠肺炎報道學英文。（經濟日報資料圖片）

新冠肺炎疫情久久不退，除了奪去多條人命，在很多方面亦造成重大損失（take a heavy toll）。小朋友的學習進度、社交發展，以至家長的工作穩定及國家經濟都不能倖免。

名詞toll本義指「（過路、橋等的）通行費、長途電話費」。

例句：

  • The operator has no plan to increase the tunnel toll this year.（運營商今年沒有計劃增加隧道費。）
  • I have stopped making long-distance toll calls ever since I can make calls using the Internet.（自從我可以使用互聯網打電話以來，我就不再使用長途電話了。）

Toll可以引伸指「傷亡人數」，意思是為人類生命付出代價－take a toll in human lives。

例句︰

  • The death toll rose by 120 to 2,300 in the past 24 hours.（在過去的24小時內，死亡人數上升了120，達到2,300人。）
  • The death toll has almost reached 50,000 in the USA.（美國的死亡人數幾乎達到50,000人。）

常用句式take a toll或者take its toll指「造成損失」。

例句︰

  • The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on many people emotionally.（新冠肺炎大流行對許多人造成沉重的情感打擊。）
  • The pandemic continues to take its toll on the economy.（大流行繼續對經濟造成損失。）

原文刊於《晴報》專欄「WordDiscovery」，原題為「Take a heavy toll」。

更多學英文例句,即睇︰

【學英文】全球封城對各行業有負面影響　形容詞「Negative」不同用法

【學英文】新冠肺炎成「全球大流行」　世衛定義Pandemic︰全球廣泛傳播的新疾病

TOPick推出【停課不停學】小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載：bit.ly/2X96KAZ

撰文: Ally Dean's List級英文老師  

中小學教育 中小學考試 家庭教育 家庭關係 育兒心得

