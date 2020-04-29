【停課不停學】小五英文搶分練習題答案　閱讀理解留意完整句子作答

▲ 小五英文搶分練習題答案。

新冠肺炎疫情下，中小學全面停課，家長都擔心子女在家會百無聊賴，其實網上資源豐富，家長可陪伴小朋友，為他們安排好日程在家自學，貫徹實現停課不停學。TOPick邀請星級名師設計練習題及遊戲工作紙，迎合K1至K3、小一至小六學生需要，讓孩子鞏固學習基礎，吸收新知。

以下為小五英文練習參考答案：

Part A.

1. environment

2. common

3. facilities

4. afford

5. They got the news by listening to the radios.

6. Some of the schools were built on the roof of buildings in the old days.

7. They played hopscotch and hide-and-seek.

Part B.

1. He will watch the show at Shatin Town Centre.

2. He will need to pay two hundred fifty dollars / $250 for the show.

3. No, he can’t buy the tickets from Shatin Town Centre or Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

4. No, he shouldn’t wear a T-shirt or jeans to the show.

答案由「現代小學士」提供。

