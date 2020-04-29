【學英文】疫情下消費極度謹慎 「Cautious」形容小心翼翼避免風險
親子 12:42 2020/04/29
現在消費者和企業的支出極度謹慎（cautious），打擊多個行業。有調查發現，即使疫情得以緩和，解除封城，消費者的預算將持續保守，經濟復甦需時。
形容詞cautious可以解「謹慎的、小心翼翼的」，以避免風險--avoid risks。例如，
- He is a cautious driver and always obeys the speed limit.（他是謹慎的司機，總是遵守速度限制。）
- Teachers and students must be careful and cautious in the laboratory.（師生在實驗室時必須小心謹慎。）
Cautious所指的「謹慎」，也可以是用來描述「斟酌過的、經過仔細考慮的」－well-considered。常用句式to be cautious about something，指出就甚麼事情小心謹慎。例句︰
- Consumers are extremely cautious about spending as some are expecting declining incomes.（消費者對支出非常謹慎，因為有些人預計收入會下降。）
- Heavily influenced by the potential economic crisis, many companies are very cautious about decision-making.（受潛在經濟危機的嚴重影響，許多公司對決策非常謹慎。）
Cautious可加上字尾-ly，變成副詞（adverb）。例如，
- Experts are cautiously optimistic that the coronavirus curve is flattening.（專家對冠狀病毒曲綫趨於平緩持謹慎樂觀態度。）
原文刊於《晴報》專欄 「WordDiscovery」。
撰文: Ally Dean's List級英文老師