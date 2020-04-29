  • 28°C
香港時間 : 2020429日 (三) 13:32
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:設計思維 無限可能

熱門關鍵字 : 黎振燁 朱智賢 消委會 烹飪教煮 十八年後的終極告白 口罩防疫措施 劇情預告 停課不停學 口罩供應 抗癌新方向
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :

【學英文】疫情下消費極度謹慎　「Cautious」形容小心翼翼避免風險

親子 12:42 2020/04/29

分享：

熱門 黎振燁 朱智賢 消委會 烹飪教煮 十八年後的終極告白 口罩防疫措施 劇情預告 停課不停學 口罩供應 抗癌新方向

消費者在疫情下消費特別謹慎。（iStock圖片）

現在消費者和企業的支出極度謹慎（cautious），打擊多個行業。有調查發現，即使疫情得以緩和，解除封城，消費者的預算將持續保守，經濟復甦需時。

形容詞cautious可以解「謹慎的、小心翼翼的」，以避免風險--avoid risks。例如，

  • He is a cautious driver and always obeys the speed limit.（他是謹慎的司機，總是遵守速度限制。）
  • Teachers and students must be careful and cautious in the laboratory.（師生在實驗室時必須小心謹慎。）

Cautious所指的「謹慎」，也可以是用來描述「斟酌過的、經過仔細考慮的」－well-considered。常用句式to be cautious about something，指出就甚麼事情小心謹慎。例句︰

  • Consumers are extremely cautious about spending as some are expecting declining incomes.（消費者對支出非常謹慎，因為有些人預計收入會下降。）
  • Heavily influenced by the potential economic crisis, many companies are very cautious about decision-making.（受潛在經濟危機的嚴重影響，許多公司對決策非常謹慎。）

Cautious可加上字尾-ly，變成副詞（adverb）。例如，

  • Experts are cautiously optimistic that the coronavirus curve is flattening.（專家對冠狀病毒曲綫趨於平緩持謹慎樂觀態度。）

原文刊於《晴報》專欄 「WordDiscovery」

TOPick推出【停課不停學】小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，立即免費下載：bit.ly/2X96KAZ

撰文: Ally Dean's List級英文老師

家庭教育 呈分試 中小學教育 中小學考試 新冠肺炎疫情 疫情

最高瀏覽

【復課安排】教育局長與校長會面商復課安排　全港中小學最快5月底起陸續復課
22:25 2020/04/27
【復課安排】教育局長與校長會面商復課安排　全港中小學最快5月底起陸續復課
【拋棄糟糠】黎振燁搭上朱智賢欲跟懷孕妻離婚　太太獨自產檢負心丈夫未陪伴
20:02 2020/04/28
【拋棄糟糠】黎振燁搭上朱智賢欲跟懷孕妻離婚　太太獨自產檢負心丈夫未陪伴
【金正恩近況】乘專列神隱為避失控疫情　脫北女孩朴研美爆金正恩生死真相
12:11 2020/04/28
【金正恩近況】乘專列神隱為避失控疫情　脫北女孩朴研美爆金正恩生死真相