【停課不停學】小六英文搶分練習題答案 理解比喻象徵語言
教育局宣布幼稚園高班至中五由5月27日起分階段復課，家長可陪伴小朋友，在復課前為他們安排好日程在家自學，貫徹實現停課不停學，復課後可盡快追回進度。TOPick邀請星級名師設計練習題及遊戲工作紙，迎合幼稚園至小學學生需要，讓孩子鞏固學習基礎，吸收新知。
以下為小六英文練習參考答案：
Part A.
1. Lion－Strong
2. Butterfly－Beautiful
3. Lamb－Innocent
4. Heart－Love
5. Dog－Lowly
6. Serpent－Evil
Part B.
1. as fast as a cheetah
2. as loud as an airplane
3. as red as blood
4. like a gorilla
5. like a box of chocolates
6.like a baby banging a xylophone
Part C.
1. was a slimy snake
2. was the aftermath of an explosion
3. is a ticket to a lifetime of happiness
4. is a hot lemon tea on a cold night
5. was a nightmare
Part D.
1. in hot water
2. hatched a plot
3. a little foggy
4. under the weather
5. a piece of cake
答案由「eye level」提供。
