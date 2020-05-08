【停課不停學】小六英文搶分練習題答案　理解比喻象徵語言

▲ 小六英文搶分練習題答案。

教育局宣布幼稚園高班至中五由5月27日起分階段復課，家長可陪伴小朋友，在復課前為他們安排好日程在家自學，貫徹實現停課不停學，復課後可盡快追回進度。TOPick邀請星級名師設計練習題及遊戲工作紙，迎合幼稚園至小學學生需要，讓孩子鞏固學習基礎，吸收新知。

以下為小六英文練習參考答案：

Part A.

1. Lion－Strong

2. Butterfly－Beautiful

3. Lamb－Innocent

4. Heart－Love

5. Dog－Lowly

6. Serpent－Evil

Part B.

1. as fast as a cheetah

2. as loud as an airplane

3. as red as blood

4. like a gorilla

5. like a box of chocolates

6.like a baby banging a xylophone

Part C.

1. was a slimy snake

2. was the aftermath of an explosion

3. is a ticket to a lifetime of happiness

4. is a hot lemon tea on a cold night

5. was a nightmare

Part D.

1. in hot water

2. hatched a plot

3. a little foggy

4. under the weather

5. a piece of cake

答案由「eye level」提供。

