  • 29°C
香港時間 : 2020508日 (五) 00:21
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:設計思維 無限可能

熱門關鍵字 : CuMask 母親節 降魔的 朱智賢 烹飪教煮 十八年後的終極告白 口罩防疫措施 劇情預告 停課不停學 口罩供應
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :

【停課不停學】小六英文搶分練習題答案　理解比喻象徵語言

親子 00:00 2020/05/08

分享：

熱門 CuMask 母親節 降魔的 朱智賢 烹飪教煮 十八年後的終極告白 口罩防疫措施 劇情預告 停課不停學 口罩供應

小六英文搶分練習題答案。

教育局宣布幼稚園高班至中五由5月27日起分階段復課，家長可陪伴小朋友，在復課前為他們安排好日程在家自學，貫徹實現停課不停學，復課後可盡快追回進度。TOPick邀請星級名師設計練習題及遊戲工作紙，迎合幼稚園至小學學生需要，讓孩子鞏固學習基礎，吸收新知。

以下為小六英文練習參考答案：

Part A.

1. Lion－Strong

2. Butterfly－Beautiful

3. Lamb－Innocent

4. Heart－Love

5. Dog－Lowly

6. Serpent－Evil

Part B.

1. as fast as a cheetah

2. as loud as an airplane

3. as red as blood

4. like a gorilla

5. like a box of chocolates

6.like a baby banging a xylophone

Part C.

1. was a slimy snake

2. was the aftermath of an explosion

3. is a ticket to a lifetime of happiness

4. is a hot lemon tea on a cold night

5. was a nightmare

Part D. 

1. in hot water

2. hatched a plot

3. a little foggy

4. under the weather

5. a piece of cake

答案由「eye level」提供。

TOPick推出【停課不停學】小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載：bit.ly/2X96KAZ

中小學教育 中小學考試 呈分試 新冠肺炎 新冠肺炎疫情

最高瀏覽

【女神拍拖】唐詩詠自爆發展不倫戀？　生日感嘆：我覺得自己係佢嘅情婦
09:59 2020/05/07
【女神拍拖】唐詩詠自爆發展不倫戀？　生日感嘆：我覺得自己係佢嘅情婦
【銅芯抗疫口罩CuMask】何栢良：口罩濾芯主要是用作辟味　4種高危人士不應配戴
11:32 2020/05/06
【銅芯抗疫口罩CuMask】何栢良：口罩濾芯主要是用作辟味　4種高危人士不應配戴
【恐怖訓練】猴子高速踩單車「擄走」小女孩拖行50米　揭開背後悲慘真相有幕後操控者
12:26 2020/05/06
【恐怖訓練】猴子高速踩單車「擄走」小女孩拖行50米　揭開背後悲慘真相有幕後操控者