【學英文】「Side」引伸爭吵中對立的一方　表明立場要「take side」　

美國總統特朗普再次指摘世衞永遠站在中國一方（on the side of China），是中國的傀儡，中國應當為爆發疫情負責。事實上，很多人擔心疫情後，世界各地會出現排華現象。

名詞side原意指「面、側面、邊緣」。例如，

A cube has six sides.（立方體有六個面。）

She likes sleeping on the right side of the bed.（她喜歡睡在床的右側。）

I love the southern side of this town.（我喜愛這個城鎮的南部。）

You can park the car at the side of the road for a short while.（你可以將車子停在路邊一會兒。）