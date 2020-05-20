【學英文】「Side」引伸爭吵中對立的一方 表明立場要「take side」
美國總統特朗普再次指摘世衞永遠站在中國一方（on the side of China），是中國的傀儡，中國應當為爆發疫情負責。事實上，很多人擔心疫情後，世界各地會出現排華現象。
名詞side原意指「面、側面、邊緣」。例如，
A cube has six sides.（立方體有六個面。）
She likes sleeping on the right side of the bed.（她喜歡睡在床的右側。）
I love the southern side of this town.（我喜愛這個城鎮的南部。）
You can park the car at the side of the road for a short while.（你可以將車子停在路邊一會兒。）
Side可以引伸指在爭吵、戰爭等中，彼此對立的其中「一方」，常配介詞on組句。例句︰
Which side are you on？（你支持哪一方﹖）
I'm always on your side, no matter what happens.（無論發生甚麼事，我總是站在你這邊的。）
Take sides指在爭論中，表明立場，表示支持那一方。例如，
You should never take sides when you are the mediator.（擔任調解員時，切勿偏袒任何一方。）
