  • 28°C
香港時間 : 2020520日 (三) 13:45
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:設計思維 無限可能

熱門關鍵字 : 自助餐優惠 兒童健康 CuMask 烹飪教煮 降魔的 口罩防疫措施 劇情預告 停課不停學 超市大搜查 消委會
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :

【學英文】「Side」引伸爭吵中對立的一方　表明立場要「take side」　

親子 12:07 2020/05/20

分享：

熱門 自助餐優惠 兒童健康 CuMask 烹飪教煮 降魔的 口罩防疫措施 劇情預告 停課不停學 超市大搜查 消委會

「Side」除了指側面、邊緣，亦可指爭吵中彼此對立的「一方」。

美國總統特朗普再次指摘世衞永遠站在中國一方（on the side of China），是中國的傀儡，中國應當為爆發疫情負責。事實上，很多人擔心疫情後，世界各地會出現排華現象。

名詞side原意指「面、側面、邊緣」。例如，

A cube has six sides.（立方體有六個面。）

She likes sleeping on the right side of the bed.（她喜歡睡在床的右側。）

I love the southern side of this town.（我喜愛這個城鎮的南部。）

You can park the car at the side of the road for a short while.（你可以將車子停在路邊一會兒。）

Side可以引伸指在爭吵、戰爭等中，彼此對立的其中「一方」，常配介詞on組句。例句︰

Which side are you on？（你支持哪一方﹖）

I'm always on your side, no matter what happens.（無論發生甚麼事，我總是站在你這邊的。）

Take sides指在爭論中，表明立場，表示支持那一方。例如，

You should never take sides when you are the mediator.（擔任調解員時，切勿偏袒任何一方。）

文章原刊於《晴報》專欄「WordDiscovery」。

更多學英文報道，

【學英文】歐洲國家為救經濟取消限制（lift restrictions）　lift作動詞的多種用法

【學英文】本港再現本地確診不能鬆懈　負面詞complacent形容過於自滿

撰文： Ally Dean's List級英文老師  

家庭教育 中小學教育 幼兒教育 中小學考試

最高瀏覽

【銅芯抗疫口罩】市民陸續收到CuMask　有網民發現口罩內部夾層有發霉黑點
18:25 2020/05/19
【銅芯抗疫口罩】市民陸續收到CuMask　有網民發現口罩內部夾層有發霉黑點
【明星沽樓】梁朝偉地舖被強拍料蝕錢離場　劉嘉玲賣樓賺500萬買家為陳子聰
18:16 2020/05/19
【明星沽樓】梁朝偉地舖被強拍料蝕錢離場　劉嘉玲賣樓賺500萬買家為陳子聰
【捕獲天王】郭富城超市買橙被「野生捕獲」　興奮大媽與無奈城城相映成趣
今日 10:15
【捕獲天王】郭富城超市買橙被「野生捕獲」　興奮大媽與無奈城城相映成趣