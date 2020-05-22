【學英文】認識「foreign」的多重意思 有「陌生的」「外來」之意
失業率飈升至十年新高，而且預計會進一步急劇惡化。政府應盡快落實暫停輸入外勞（foreign labour）或加強其申請審查，優先保障本地人就業。
形容詞foreign有兩個意思，都有「外來」之意。上文提到的「外勞」（foreign labour）即是「外國的勞工」，foreign可以解「外國的」，不是自己國家的。例如，a foreign language（外語）、a foreign accent（外國口音）、a foreign country（外國）、a foreign currency（外幣）、foreign affairs（外交事務）等。
Foreign也可以解「陌生的、非自身的」。例句︰
If a foreign substance is detected, the immune system will be activated.（如果發現到外來物質，免疫系統就會啟動。）
常用句式to be foreign to somebody，表達「因為不了解，所以對某人來說是陌生的」。例如，
As a German, this concept was completely foreign to him before he came to China.（作為德國人，在來中國之前，這個概念對他來說是完全陌生的。）
Financial terminologies are quite foreign to me.（財務術語對我來說相當陌生。）
文章原刊於《晴報》專欄「WordDiscovery」。
【學英文】「Side」引伸爭吵中對立的一方 表明立場要「take side」
【學英文】歐洲國家為救經濟取消限制（lift restrictions） lift作動詞的多種用法
TOPick推出【停課不停學】小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載：bit.ly/2X96KAZ
訂閱Telegram最新🍴✈️🎁優惠及送禮情報：https://bit.ly/3bebLM2
撰文： Ally Dean's List級英文老師