2020年5月22日 (週五) 14:25
專題:設計思維 無限可能

【學英文】認識「foreign」的多重意思　有「陌生的」「外來」之意

教育 13:04 2020/05/22

Foreign是指「外來」的意思。（iStock圖片）

失業率飈升至十年新高，而且預計會進一步急劇惡化。政府應盡快落實暫停輸入外勞（foreign labour）或加強其申請審查，優先保障本地人就業。

形容詞foreign有兩個意思，都有「外來」之意。上文提到的「外勞」（foreign labour）即是「外國的勞工」，foreign可以解「外國的」，不是自己國家的。例如，a foreign language（外語）、a foreign accent（外國口音）、a foreign country（外國）、a foreign currency（外幣）、foreign affairs（外交事務）等。

Foreign也可以解「陌生的、非自身的」。例句︰

If a foreign substance is detected, the immune system will be activated.（如果發現到外來物質，免疫系統就會啟動。）

常用句式to be foreign to somebody，表達「因為不了解，所以對某人來說是陌生的」。例如，

As a German, this concept was completely foreign to him before he came to China.（作為德國人，在來中國之前，這個概念對他來說是完全陌生的。）

Financial terminologies are quite foreign to me.（財務術語對我來說相當陌生。）

文章原刊於《晴報》專欄「WordDiscovery」

【學英文】「Side」引伸爭吵中對立的一方　表明立場要「take side」　

【學英文】歐洲國家為救經濟取消限制（lift restrictions）　lift作動詞的多種用法

撰文：  Ally Dean's List級英文老師 

