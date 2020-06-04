【停課不停學】小五英文名校精選試題答案　讀懂通告學以致用

▲ 小五英文名校精選試題答案。

政府宣布幼稚園高班至中五由5月27日起分階段復課，家長可陪伴小朋友，在復課前為他們安排好日程在家自學，貫徹實現停課不停學，復課後可盡快追回進度。TOPick邀請星級名師設計練習題及遊戲工作紙，迎合幼稚園至小學學生需要，讓孩子鞏固學習基礎，吸收新知。

以下為小五英文練習參考答案：

Part A

1. The orphanage collects old toys because Christmas is coming and St. Mary’s Home would prepare Christmas gifts for the children there.

2. It collects old toys by the collection box which is placed on the ground floor of Tung Fu Plaza.

3. The interested party should contact Ms. Jovy Hui if they have any query.

Part B

1. B

2. A, C

3. B

Part C

1. called

2. has been

3. met

4. bought

5. hasn’t learnt

6. have you forgotten

Part D

1. to

2. from

3. for

4. at

5. from

6. to

7. at

8. with

9. at

10. in

11. about

12. in

13. about

14. to

15. to

答案由「一學趣教育中心」提供。

