【學英文】全城熱論移民外國　多少人真正有移民決心（determination）？

▲ 移民都需要有決心（determination）。

英國或延長BNO持有人的留英時間，而且可以在當地讀書或者工作，最終更可以達至得到英國國民身份。不過，疫情不知道還要持續多久，香港人到英國工作談何容易。有多少人真正有移民的能力和決心（determination）？

名詞determination有幾個意思，可以解「決心」－儘管困難，但繼續嘗試做某事情的能力。

Determination可以後接to do something指出「決心做甚麼事情」。例句︰

My determination to immigrate to the United Kingdom is unshakeable.（我移民英國的決心是不可動搖的。）

I admire his determination to improve the children's plight.（我欽佩他改善孩子困境的決心。）

想形容人「果斷」，可以說「He is a man of determination.」

Determination的另外兩個意思，都是正式（formal）用語。Determination也可以解「決定」和「測定」。例如，

Public opinions contribute little to the determination of government policies.（輿論對政府政策的決定沒有多大作用。）

We need an accurate determination of the energy released in this reaction.（我們需要準確測定這反應釋放的能量。）

文章原刊於《晴報》專欄「WordDiscovery」。

撰文：Ally Dean's List級英文老師