【學英文】港府動用土地基金拯救國泰　保持香港為國際航空樞紐（aviation hub）地位

▲ hub解「中心、樞紐」，用於運輸業時，指營運大量服務的中央機場或車站。（經濟日報資料圖片）

航空業面對經營困境，港府動用土地基金273億元拯救國泰，以保持香港作為國際航空樞紐（international aviation hub）的地位。國泰集團得到政府拯救，不致倒閉。可是，其員工仍然未知能否保住飯碗。

名詞hub解「中心、樞紐」，用於運輸業時，指營運大量服務的中央機場或車站。例如，

In recent years, this station has become a major transportation hub for Southern California, serving over 50,000 passengers a day. （近年來，這車站已成為南加州的主要交通樞紐，每天服務超過5萬名乘客。）

Hub一字也可以用於其他語境，指某活動的中心，是最重要的部分。例如，the commercial hub（商業中心）、the communication hub（通訊中心）、the data hub（數據中心）等等。可以用句式to be at the hub of something，指「是某事情的樞紐」。

例句︰

The design department is at the hub of the company's operations.（設計部是公司運營的樞紐。）

This skyscraper was at the hub of the city's financial district.（這座摩天大廈位於金融區的中心。）

文章原刊於《晴報》專欄「WordDiscovery」。

更多學英文報道，

撰文：Ally Dean's List級英文老師