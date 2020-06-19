【停課不停學】小六英文名校精選試題答案　閲讀理解認識動物傳心師（Animal Communicator）

▲ 小六英文名校精選試題答案。

政府宣布幼稚園高班至中五由5月27日起分階段復課，家長可陪伴小朋友，在復課前為他們安排好日程在家自學，貫徹實現停課不停學，復課後可盡快追回進度。TOPick邀請星級名師設計練習題及遊戲工作紙，迎合幼稚園至小學學生需要，讓孩子鞏固學習基礎，吸收新知。

以下為小六英文練習參考答案：

Part A

1. Because human supposedly were born with the ability to communicate with each other telepathically and instinctively before language and words were invented.

2. If you want to be an accredited animal communicator, you need to finish the courses with at least two years training which is conducted by the Institute of Scientific Animal Communication.

3. You need to complete a form with some information of your pet and goals to achieve in the session, provide a picture of your pet and prepare three questions or messages to your pet.

4. The TV programme is about inviting some animal communicators connect with a ‘pet’ which is actually a plastic tortoise.

5. No, I don’t think they could speak to the ‘pet’ in the TV programme because the ‘pet’ is a plastic tortoise.

Part B

1. C

2. B

3. B

4. C

答案由「一學趣教育中心」提供。

TOPick推出【停課不停學】小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載：bit.ly/2X96KAZ