2020年6月24日 (週三) 18:40
DSE 升學攻略2020

【學英文】 短語動詞get through可用於多語境　有總會熬過來渡過難關之意

教育 17:54 2020/06/24

這半年抗疫的日子並不容易，但是我們總會熬過來（get through it）。

這半年抗疫的日子並不容易，大至失業破產，小至戴口罩、勤洗手，但是我們總會熬過來（get through it）。這段日子也有得着，多了許多家庭時間，衞生意識比沙士後更高。

短語動詞（phrasal verb）get through可以用於很多語境，都是包含「通過、成功渡過」之意。上文提到的get through指「渡過難關、應付困難」。例句︰Our website provides free learning resources to help children and parents get through the quarantine period.（我們的網站提供免費的學習資源，幫助孩子和父母渡過隔離期。）How did you get through the first year after his death？（他去世後的第一年，你是如何熬過的﹖）

Get through也可以指「通過考試、測試」。例如，We finally managed to get through the public exams this year.（我們今年終於通過了公開考試。）I can't believe my mum can get through the driving test.（我不敢相信媽媽可以通過駕駛考試。）

「做完工作、用完某物品」都可以用get through描述。例如，I am less efficient at getting through my work at home.（我在家完成工作的效率較低。）We get through a dozen of eggs every two or three days.（我們每兩三天就吃掉一打雞蛋。）

文章原刊於《晴報》專欄「WordDiscovery」。

【學英文】香港失業率創15年新高　有些人連下星期（next week）能否開工也說不定

【學英文】短語動詞「get ahead」用法　有「取得成功」的意思

【學英文】疫情給許多人造成財務壓力　5月破產管理署收逾二千宗破產呈請（bankruptcy petition）

撰文：Ally Dean's List級英文老師 

