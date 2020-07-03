【小學試題】小四英文名校精選試題答案　閲讀理解認識節約用水的方法

▲ 小四英文名校精選試題答案。

中小學已於5月底起陸續復課，部分學校亦即將考試，家長可陪伴小朋友，利用練習協助孩子複習考試內容，盡快趕上進度。TOPick邀請星級名師設計練習題，迎合小學學生需要，讓孩子鞏固學習基礎，吸

以下為小四英文練習參考答案：

Part A

1. We can re-use the water for rinsing vegetable to water plants.

2. We can collect used water for floor cleaning when we need to clean our floor.

3. It is because food needs a lot of water for growing and producing.

Part B

1. A, B

2. B

3. A

Part C

1. too

2. too

3. and

4. and

5. too

6. Both

7. and

8. or

9. both

10. and

11. or

12. and

13. and

14. either

答案由「一學趣教育中心」提供。

