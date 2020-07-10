  • 30°C
香港時間 : 2020710日 (五) 02:27
專題:多元創新 成就專才

【小學試題】小五英文搶分練習題答案　閲讀理解認識肥胖症 （Obesity）

教育 00:00 2020/07/10

小五英文搶分練習題答案。

中小學已於5月底起陸續復課，部分學校亦即將考試，家長可陪伴小朋友，利用練習協助孩子複習考試內容，盡快趕上進度。TOPick邀請星級名師設計練習題，迎合小學學生需要，讓孩子鞏固學習基礎，吸收新知。

以下為小五英文練習參考答案：

1. World Health Organization had estimation about childhood obesity.

2. C 

3. An international Body Mass Index (BMI index) can be used for judging whether a person is overweight or not.

4. If a woman’s BMI is 26.5, she is overweight.

5. Hypertension / coronary heart disease / cancer (any two) can be caused by obesity.

答案由「現代小學士」提供。

TOPick推出小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載：bit.ly/2X96KAZ

