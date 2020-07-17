【小學試題】小五英文名校精選試題答案　閲讀理解讀懂活動海報

▲ 小五英文名校精選試題答案。

由於本港爆發第3波新冠肺炎疫情，教育局宣布全港學校在7月13日開始提早放暑假，家長可趁空餘時間為小朋友安排好日程在家自學。TOPick邀請星級名師設計練習題，迎合小學學生需要，讓孩子在暑假鞏固學習基礎，溫故知新。

以下為小五英文練習參考答案：

Part A

1. A

2. B

3. A、B

4. C

5. I would like to join the camp because I can experience new challenges like backwoods cooking and campfire during the camp.

6. We should add the contact information on the poster so that the interested parties can contact the organizer.

Part B

1. know；need

2. to have

3. to work

4. sleep

5. to tackle

6. talk

7. to follow

8. to close

9. to behave

10. plan

11. to shut

答案由「一學趣教育中心」提供。

