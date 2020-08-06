  • 33°C
香港時間 : 2020806日 (四) 14:39
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:多元創新 成就專才

熱門關鍵字 : 消委會 派錢1萬 BNO 殺手 自助餐優惠 兒童健康 烹飪教煮 劇情預告 超市大搜查
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :

【學英文】香港爆發第三波疫情　新學年學生返校無期（Indefinitely）

教育 11:58 2020/08/06

分享：

熱門 消委會 派錢1萬 BNO 殺手 自助餐優惠 兒童健康 烹飪教煮 劇情預告 超市大搜查

教育局宣布全港學校可以如期開展新學年，但是只可以網上授課，即是學生返校無期（indefinitely）。

新冠肺炎的確診人數尚未回落，教育局宣布全港學校可以如期開展新學年，但是只可以網上授課，即是學生返校無期（indefinitely）。

Definite和indefinite是反義詞，前者解「明確的、肯定的」，後者解「不確定的；不清楚的」。例如，I am afraid there is no definite answer to this question.（我恐怕對此問題沒有確切的答案。）I don't have any definite plans for the weekend.（周末我沒有明確的計劃。）

The number of users affected by this security flaw every day is indefinite.（每天受此安全漏洞影響的用戶數量是不確定的。）

The definition is indefinite and inadequate.（那定義不明確而且不充分。）

Indefinite又可以專門用來形容時間，指「無限期的」。形容詞indefinite加上字尾-ly，可以變成副詞indefinitely，解「無限期地」。例句︰Many events have been postponed for an indefinite period.（許多活動已經被無限期推遲。）

The Education Bureau has announced that face-to-face classes will be suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19.（教育局宣布由於新冠肺炎疫情，將無限期暫停面授課堂。）

原文刊於《晴報》專欄「WordDiscovery」

實時追蹤香港新冠肺炎確診者住所 / 出現地點，立即下載經濟日報App︰bit.ly/2JdOaiS

TOPick推出小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載︰bit.ly/2X96KAZ

訂閱Telegram最新🍴✈️🎁優惠及送禮情報︰bit.ly/3bebLM2

撰文 : Ally Dean's List級英文老師

相關文章

【學英文】防疫政策不宜朝令夕改　政府改變主意（Change mind）直接影響民生
16:04 2020/07/31
【學英文】防疫政策不宜朝令夕改　政府改變主意（Change mind）直接影響民生
【學英文】教育局收緊（tighten）防疫安排　建議補習學校暫停面授課程兩星期
08:00 2020/07/16
【學英文】教育局收緊（tighten）防疫安排　建議補習學校暫停面授課程兩星期
【學英文】新冠肺炎未到秋天已回來　「Come back」可指病毒「重新流行」
11:33 2020/07/09
【學英文】新冠肺炎未到秋天已回來　「Come back」可指病毒「重新流行」
中小學教育 家庭教育 小學 疫情 教育局 新冠肺炎疫情

最高瀏覽

【食軟飯】28歲女存7年錢買2房單位　拍拖1年男友突稱幫供樓： 佢想層樓落埋佢名
12:21 2020/08/05
【食軟飯】28歲女存7年錢買2房單位　拍拖1年男友突稱幫供樓： 佢想層樓落埋佢名
【噁心姐姐】印尼女傭偷口罩塞褲內沾上異味　放原處供僱主使用污糟口罩
12:32 2020/08/05
【噁心姐姐】印尼女傭偷口罩塞褲內沾上異味　放原處供僱主使用污糟口罩
【初度遊】30歲港男初遊日本猴急與女生合照　住青年旅館感委屈爆喊：覺得很淒涼
17:35 2020/08/05
【初度遊】30歲港男初遊日本猴急與女生合照　住青年旅館感委屈爆喊：覺得很淒涼