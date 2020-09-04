【小學試題】小四英文名校精選試題答案　認識可數名詞（countable）及不可數名詞（uncountable）

▲ 小四英文名校精選試題答案。

由於新冠肺炎疫情緩和，教育局宣佈全港中小學及幼稚園在9月23日起，分兩階段恢復面授課程。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題鞏固學習基礎，吸收新知，盡快趕上學習進度。

以下為小四英文練習參考答案：

Part A

1. B

2. C

3. A

Part B

1. Helen wakes up late and does not spend much time on her study. She also plays online games for a long time. These are the problems of Helen.

2. Uncle John wrote this letter to Helen because he wanted Helen to correct her learning attitude.

3. I usually have online lessons in the morning and do my homework in the afternoon because I need to study hard to build a good foundation for my study.

Part C

1. forward

2. rid

3. addict

4. wisely

5. hard

Part D

Part E

1. some

2. a lot of

3. some

4. too many

5. too much

6. a little

7. some

8. a few

9. too many

10. some

11. a little

12. some

13. too many

答案由「一學趣教育中心」提供。

