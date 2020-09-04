【小學試題】小四英文名校精選試題答案 認識可數名詞（countable）及不可數名詞（uncountable）
由於新冠肺炎疫情緩和，教育局宣佈全港中小學及幼稚園在9月23日起，分兩階段恢復面授課程。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題鞏固學習基礎，吸收新知，盡快趕上學習進度。
以下為小四英文練習參考答案：
Part A
1. B
2. C
3. A
Part B
1. Helen wakes up late and does not spend much time on her study. She also plays online games for a long time. These are the problems of Helen.
2. Uncle John wrote this letter to Helen because he wanted Helen to correct her learning attitude.
3. I usually have online lessons in the morning and do my homework in the afternoon because I need to study hard to build a good foundation for my study.
Part C
1. forward
2. rid
3. addict
4. wisely
5. hard
Part D
Part E
1. some
2. a lot of
3. some
4. too many
5. too much
6. a little
7. some
8. a few
9. too many
10. some
11. a little
12. some
13. too many
答案由「一學趣教育中心」提供。
