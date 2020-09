【小學試題】小二英文搶分練習題答案　認識「所有代名詞」（Possessive Adjectives）

▲ 小二英文搶分練習題答案。

由於新冠肺炎疫情緩和,教育局宣佈全港中小學及幼稚園在9月23日起,分兩階段恢復面授課程。家長可陪伴小朋友,利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題鞏固學習基礎,吸收新知,盡快趕上學習進度。

以下為小二英文練習參考答案:

Part A

1. His

2. Its

3. my

4. our

5. your

6. Their

7. her

8. Their

9. Her

10. his

Part B

1. I am washing my hands.

2. James is riding his bicycle.

3. Miss Tsang is teaching her students.

4. Uncle Danny is driving his car.

5. The boys are playing their toys.

6. Grandpa is brushing his teeth.

7. The children are eating their candies.

8. My brother is wearing his socks.

答案由「Join-in」提供。

