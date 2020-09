【小學試題】小四英文搶分練習題答案　掌握過去式（Past Tense）用法

▲ 小四英文搶分練習題答案。

由於新冠肺炎疫情緩和,教育局宣佈全港中小學及幼稚園在9月23日起,分兩階段恢復面授課程。家長可陪伴小朋友,利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題鞏固學習基礎,吸收新知,盡快趕上學習進度。

以下為小四英文練習參考答案:

Part A

Text 1

1. was

2. lived

3. took

4. wanted

5. didn't have

6. worked

7. began

Text 2

8. tried

9. hopped

10. said

11. asked

12. didn't stop

13. arrived

14. turned

15. smiled

Text 3

16. rained

17. stayed

18. watched

19. liked

20. studied

21. washed

22. called

23. made

24. tidied

Part B

1. Did Robert study at home on Monday?

Yes, he studied at home, so he didn’t play computer games.

2. Was Robert ill on Tuesday?

Yes, he was ill, so he didn’t go to school.

3. Did Robert take his dog for a walk on Wednesday?

Yes, he took his dog for a walk, so he didn’t tidy up his bedroom.

4. Did Robert look after his sister on Thursday?

Yes, he looked after his sister, so he didn’t post the letter.

答案由「進研教育」提供。

