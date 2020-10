【小學試題】小三英文搶分練習題答案　時態練習認識過去式（Past Tense）

▲ 小三英文搶分練習題答案。

全港中小學及幼稚園已經全面恢復面授課程,TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題鞏固學習基礎,助孩子溫故知新,家長可陪伴小朋友,利用空餘時間吸收新知識,盡快趕上學習進度。

以下為小三英文練習參考答案:

Part A

1. is; X; was

2. drops; dropping; dropped

3. says; saying; said

4. carries; carrying; carried

5. lives; living; lived

6. studies; studying; studied

7. listens; listening; listened

8. does; doing; did

9. walks; walking; walked

10. stays; staying; stayed

11. plays; playing; played

12. kisses; kissing; kissed

13. talks; talking; talked

14. eats; eating; ate

15. watches; watching; watched

Part B

1. stayed

2. watched

3. did

4. talked

5. walked

6. listened

7. dropped

8. kissed

9. studied

10. was

Part C

1. walked

2. talked

3. watched

4. played

5. finished

6. cooked

答案由「進研教育」提供。

