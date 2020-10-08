  • 25°C
香港時間 : 2020年10月8日 (四) 20:30
專題:取財有道

美國Ruby Tuesday宣告破產　香港特許經營分店不受影響

社會 19:55 2020/10/08

美國Ruby Tuesday宣告破產，香港特許經營分店不受影響。（資料圖片）

美國Ruby Tuesday宣告破產重組，香港Ruby Tuesday則在Facebook發文指，業務是與美方特許經營，不受美國破產保護影響，香港業務是獨立經營，財務穩健，來年農曆新年前，會於將軍澳新都城中心開設另一間全新旗艦店。全文如下：

美國Ruby Tuesday按照美國破產法第11章遞交破產保護申請並會於指定時間內重組。而 Ruby Tuesday Hong Kong 業務是與美方特許經營，不受美國破產保護影響。香港業務是獨立經營，因此並不涉及重組計劃，而且財務穩健。

於去年，我們開設 2 間新分店及 1 間於本年一月開業，更會在來年農曆新年前，開設另一間全新旗艦店於將軍澳新都城中心。Ruby Tuesday 全線分店如常提供所有餐牌美食，繼續為香港人服務。

We are Ruby Tuesday, WE ARE HONG KONG.

Ruby Tuesday Hong Kong Statement：

Ruby Tuesday Inc. in the US has filed for bankruptcy protection as it seeks to stabilize its finances during the pandemic. Do know that this does not affect Ruby Tuesday Hong Kong, "we are an independent franchise, and although we all share the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic, this event does not impact our restaurant operations in the SAR." We opened two new restaurants last year, and one in January this year. In addition to this, and to underscore our commitment and belief in Hong Kong, we are building a new restaurant in Po Lam and, we will be open before CNY. We are open for business, We are Ruby Tuesday, WE ARE HONG KONG.

記者：陳梓蔚

