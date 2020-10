【開心速遞】「朱凌凌」吳偉豪與金髮美女酒店Staycation　戀情曝光表示想低調處理姊弟戀

TVB皇牌處境劇《愛‧回家之開心速遞》內,「朱凌凌」吳偉豪飾外形討好,戲內外都大受歡迎,迅速入屋。「島大吳彥祖」吳偉豪更是不少妹豬心中的男神,可是近日吳偉豪的戀情意外曝光,他被指與金髮美女一同入住酒店Staycation,相信令不少妹豬心碎。

【開心速遞】《愛回家》阮政峰與長髮文青新歡郊遊 舊愛林凱恩大方送祝福

《開心速遞》周嘉洛感激媽媽凌晨4時起床煮早餐 安仔周嘉洛:要全年無休孝順媽咪

吳偉豪近日於社交平台貼出Staycation照片,除展示美食外,也貼出海景床照。他寫道:

Sometimes... Sometimes all anyone wants is some time to themselves, some time to rest,

some time to collect your thoughts and carry on handling the ever so stressful daily's of a Hong Kong'er 🥵

After craving for a vacation or even just a staycation for months on months

Its finally my turn 😂😈

Had an awesome stay in @hyattcentrichongkong , nice room, great food, amazing views 🌌

Is it your turn yet?