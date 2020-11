【小學試題】小三英文搶分練習題答案　掌握現在式（Simple Present Tense）用法

▲ 小三英文搶分練習題答案。

全港中小學及幼稚園已經全面恢復面授課程,TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題鞏固學習基礎,助孩子溫故知新,家長可陪伴小朋友,利用空餘時間吸收新知識,盡快趕上學習進度。

以下為小三英文練習參考答案:

Part A

1. reads

2. cries

3. plays

4. watches

5. draws

6. goes

7. washes

8. buys

9. does

10. flies

11. says

12. has

Part B

1. drinks

2. go

3. plays

4. help

5. catch

6. flies

7. do not eat

8. Do you brush

9. Does Sally write

10. does not like

Part C

1. We don’t live in a house.

2. Mandy doesn’t like comics.

3. The children don’t go to school by school bus.

4. My grandma doesn’t have a mobile phone.

5. The sun doesn’t rise in the west.

6. My parents don’t have lunch at home.

Part D

1. Do you speak Putonghua?

2. Does Sam have a sister?

3. Does your dog bark at strangers?

4. Does Elaine have a pet?

5. Do I look smart in this jacket?

答案由「進研教育」提供。

