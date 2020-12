【BB大晒】陳明恩38周誕混血B仔　分享抱B溫馨照：Our amazing gift

藝人陳明恩於早前誕下兒子,榮升人母的她現與舞蹈員老公鄭獻,在澳洲專心湊B。陳明恩在社交平台分享數張抱B的溫馨照片,順道公布B仔改名鄭源(Jaydon Patrick Cheng)。

【BB大晒】陳明恩穿羊水急入院 回澳洲生B升呢為人母

▲ 陳明恩抱B合照。(Facebook圖片)

分享B仔早產經歷

陳明恩在Facebook分享當日誕B的心情,她以英文寫道:

Hi everyone! This is Jaydon Patrick Cheng, 鄭源, our amazing gift from God! This photo was taken yesterday when he was 12 days old on Dec 2nd, which is his original due date.

It was either he or my body that decided Jaydon should come out a bit earlier though. So in week 38, this 38 year old mama gave birth to this miracle. Yeah, this whole journey is pretty exhausting, painful and tough, but it is worth it!!!