【小學試題】小四英文搶分練習題答案 掌握Comparative 和 Superlative Adjectives 應用
教育 00:00 2020/12/16
新冠肺炎第四波疫情爆發，教育局宣佈全港中小學及幼稚園在12月2日起暫停面授課堂，直至學校的聖誕假期開始。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度。
以下為小四英文練習參考答案：
Part A
Part B
1. the busiest
2. larger than
3. the most famous
4. older than
5. the longest
6. faster than
7. the most important
8. the most popular
Part C
1. the biggest
2. the largest
3. longer than
4. the most popular
5. the most important
6. more dangerous than
7. the most powerful
8. more popular than
答案由「進研教育」提供。
