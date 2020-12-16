  • 15°C
2020年12月16日
專題:取財有道

【小學試題】小四英文搶分練習題答案　 掌握Comparative 和 Superlative Adjectives 應用

教育 00:00 2020/12/16

小四英文搶分練習題答案。

新冠肺炎第四波疫情爆發，教育局宣佈全港中小學及幼稚園在12月2日起暫停面授課堂，直至學校的聖誕假期開始。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度。 

以下為小四英文練習參考答案：

Part A 

Part B 

1. the busiest

2. larger than

3. the most famous

4. older than

5. the longest

6. faster than 

7. the most important 

8. the most popular

Part C 

1. the biggest 

2. the largest

3. longer than

4. the most popular

5. the most important

6. more dangerous than

7. the most powerful

8. more popular than

答案由「進研教育」提供。

