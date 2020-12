【錢國偉設靈】金牌監製錢國偉明天設靈　遺孀陳宛蔚：Love you forever!

前TVB綜藝節目金牌監製錢國偉在10月27日因胰臟癌病逝,終年59歲,明天將在沙田大圍寶福紀念館設靈。

錢國偉太太陳宛蔚在今日下午於個人社交平台上載一張與錢國偉的合照,相中的她被丈夫攬住,以英文寫道

Thank you for all the happy moments, the crazy fights, the unlimited supports and the endless love you gave me!

You have done your best, you have lived your life to the fullest and you are truly my Hero!

Missing you badly and you are the best I have ever met! The big party is coming up, it’s hard to face, but I will be strong, carrying the spirits and the lessons you have taught me ... and I am ready to move on after this last farewell!

Love you forever!