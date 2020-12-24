【BNO移民】BNO「5+1」最新指引容許「太空人計劃」　家庭成員可不同時間赴英

▲ BNO「5+1」移民容許「太空人計劃」。

持有有效BNO（英國國民（海外）護照）的港人，可於2021年1月31日起申請特別欣證在英國居留。此前有消息指，BNO「5+1」留英計劃容許「太空人計劃」，即父母可繼續留港工作，子女則赴英讀書。而在聖誕節前夕，英國政府網站公布最新指引，容許申請人及家庭成員不同時間赴英，但較遲前往英國的成員或需作進一步申請，獲取居留權的時間亦會因而有異。

最新指引

根據英國政府最新的申請BNO移民指引中，包括以下說明：

家庭單元的申請必須同時一起申請，持有BNO的主申請人先申請，取得檔案編號後，其他加入的家庭成員，要引用同一檔號進行申請。

（If you're applying as a family unit, you must apply together. The main applicant who is a BN(O) should apply first and get their unique reference number. Any family members applying will need to quote this unique reference number in their applications.）

如果家庭成員不同時間申請，日後他們將無法加入。

（If your family members do not apply with you, they will not be able to apply for the Hong Kong BN(O) visa to join you later.）

除特例外，18歲以下子女應與父母一同申請。

（Children under 18 should apply with both of their parents, although there are some exceptions.）

如果你或你的家庭成員，在不同時間前往英國，你們未必可以在同一時間獲得定居資格，遲赴英者日後可能要申請進一步的居留許可，以符合住滿5年才能定居要求。

（If you or your family members travel at different times to the UK, you may not all qualify to settle in the UK at the same time and may have to make further applications for permission to stay in the UK to meet the 5 years required.）

BNO「5+1」下月起接受申請

BNO留英計畫「5+1」方案於下月31日正式接受港人申請，大批港人向英國護照署續領已過期多年的BNO，單計今年10月，英方已向近6萬港人發出續期BNO，創單月歷史新高。

所謂「5+1」方案，是指BNO持有人可申請前往英國，期間可以工作、讀書，在5年後可以永久定居，再居住多1年，便可入籍。

