【幸福一家】陳凱琳鄭嘉穎聖誕晒一家四口溫馨照　人妻Grace感恩：能與最愛一起成長

娛樂 15:38 2020/12/25

陳凱琳貼一家四口幸福照片。（Instagram圖片）

藝人陳凱琳（Grace）與鄭嘉穎於2018年結婚，先後誕下兩子鄭承悅與鄭承亮，一家4口經常在社交平台分享日常。適逢今日聖誕佳節，陳凱琳就在IG分享一家四口的聖誕合照。

她分享上月底一家人到酒店Staycation拍下的美照，相中的Grace悉心打扮，穿上白色套裝高貴大方，但當她手抱兒子時，便立刻露出燦爛的笑容，老公鄭嘉穎亦如是，非常歡樂。

陳凱琳與鄭嘉穎育有兩子。（Instagram圖片）

她以英文寫道：「Our FIRST Christmas as a family of FOUR! This year has been a wild one (to say the least). There has been a lot of ups and downs, but regardless of everything, today is about the GOOD, the GREAT, the BLESSINGS！I feel blessed for having had a healthy pregnancy. I feel blessed to nurture two strong boys. I feel blessed to grow alongside a loving husband. I feel blessed for the support from my wonderful family. And I feel blessed for YOU ALL! Have a very Merry Christmas!」

她的大意是指今年是首個一家四口過的聖誕節，雖然今年有起有跌，但仍為有平安的懷孕過程、有2位健康強壯的寶寶、與最愛的老公一起成長而感恩及感幸福。她最後又祝福大家同樣有個快樂的聖誕節。

陳凱琳早前一家人去酒店Staycation。（Instagram圖片）

陳凱琳。（Instagram圖片）

撰文 : TOPick 柴犬出動

