【小學試題】小六英文名校精選試題答案　閲讀理解讀懂書藉目錄頁 (Content Page)

▲ 小六英文名校精選試題答案。

新冠肺炎第四波疫情爆發，教育局宣布全港中小學及幼稚園在12月2日起暫停面授課堂，直至學校的聖誕假期開始。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度。

以下為小六英文練習參考答案：

Part A

1. B

2. A

3. D

4. D

5. Ａ, B, C

Part B

1. sick

2. pollution

3. kid

4. planet

5. suggestions

6. charities

7. websites

Part C

1. Ada said that her mum could not attend the party that day.

2. Eric said that he had fed his dog.

3. June and Kate said that those were their teddy bears.

4. Jane told her brother that she had been waiting for him at the entrance of the supermarket.

5. Joe asked Karen that where the cinema was.

答案由「一學趣教育中心」提供。

