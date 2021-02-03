  • 18°C
香港時間 : 2021203日 (三) 00:25
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:取財有道

熱門關鍵字 : 防敏 保暖大法 陀槍師姐2021 兒童健康 超市大搜查 開心速遞 消委會 烹飪教煮
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢分析

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢分析

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【小學試題】小三英文搶分練習題答案　掌握疑問句（Interrogative Sentence）寫法

教育 00:00 2021/02/03

分享：

熱門 防敏 保暖大法 陀槍師姐2021 兒童健康 超市大搜查 開心速遞 消委會 烹飪教煮

小三英文搶分練習題答案。

新冠肺炎第四波疫情爆發，教育局宣布全港中小學及幼稚園在12月2日起暫停面授課堂，直至農曆新年假期後。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度。 

以下為小三英文練習參考答案︰

Part A 

1. Why 

2. What 

3. Who

4. Which 

5. When 

6. Whose

7. How much 

8. Where 

9. How 

10. How much 

11. how many 

Part B 

1. How many 

2. What 

3. Whose 

4. When 

5. Why 

6. Who 

7. Which 

8. How much 

9. Where

10. How 

Part C 

1. How heavy is your school bag?

2. How do you go to the museum?

3. How old is your grandpa?

4. How much milk does your baby drink per meal?

Part D 

1. Who wrote Alice in Wonderland?

2. Whose invention is telephone?

3. How many planets are there in our solar system?

4. When did the “911 Incident” happen?

5. Where can I/we find the world’s longest river?

6. What is the bird that appears in the story Happy Prince? / What kind of bird appears in the story Happy Prince?

7. Why do we often see lightning before thunder?

8. How are dinosaurs named?

答案由「進研教育」提供。

TOPick登陸MeWe啦︰https://mewe.com/p/topick

TOPick推出小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載︰bit.ly/2X96KAZ

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

呈分試 中小學考試 中小學教育 小學 新冠肺炎疫情

最高瀏覽

【曾浩輝專訪】45歲黃金年齡「裸辭」提早退休 曾浩輝讚前同事死心塌地為市民抗疫
00:10 2021/02/01
【曾浩輝專訪】45歲黃金年齡「裸辭」提早退休 曾浩輝讚前同事死心塌地為市民抗疫
【意外懷孕】33歲港女搭上已婚男同事意外懷孕　遭「斬纜」崩潰求助：真係要落咗個BB？
14:32 2021/02/01
【意外懷孕】33歲港女搭上已婚男同事意外懷孕　遭「斬纜」崩潰求助：真係要落咗個BB？
【樓價走勢】施永青料全年樓價升15% 曾智華專欄：真正主宰香港樓價升跌只得一個
12:34 2021/02/01
【樓價走勢】施永青料全年樓價升15% 曾智華專欄：真正主宰香港樓價升跌只得一個