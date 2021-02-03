【小學試題】小三英文搶分練習題答案　掌握疑問句（Interrogative Sentence）寫法

▲ 小三英文搶分練習題答案。

新冠肺炎第四波疫情爆發，教育局宣布全港中小學及幼稚園在12月2日起暫停面授課堂，直至農曆新年假期後。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度。

以下為小三英文練習參考答案︰

Part A

1. Why

2. What

3. Who

4. Which

5. When

6. Whose

7. How much

8. Where

9. How

10. How much

11. how many

Part B

1. How many

2. What

3. Whose

4. When

5. Why

6. Who

7. Which

8. How much

9. Where

10. How

Part C

1. How heavy is your school bag?

2. How do you go to the museum?

3. How old is your grandpa?

4. How much milk does your baby drink per meal?

Part D

1. Who wrote Alice in Wonderland?

2. Whose invention is telephone?

3. How many planets are there in our solar system?

4. When did the “911 Incident” happen?

5. Where can I/we find the world’s longest river?

6. What is the bird that appears in the story Happy Prince? / What kind of bird appears in the story Happy Prince?

7. Why do we often see lightning before thunder?

8. How are dinosaurs named?

答案由「進研教育」提供。

