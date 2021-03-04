不少濕疹患者有哮喘或鼻敏感，影響生活和工作。養和醫院過敏病科中心兒童免疫及傳染病科專科醫生陳偉明醫生指出，目前超過五成濕疹患者同時有哮喘等合併過敏症狀¹。



養和醫院過敏病科中心兒童免疫及傳染病科專科醫生陳偉明醫生表示，合併過敏症患者大多數從出生開始反覆發病直至青壯年²。譬如初生至一歲濕疹發作，而且情況較為嚴重，約五成兒童長大後(五至十五歲)的濕疹病情得到紓緩³; 一歲至兩歲出現氣管敏感或支氣管炎，若嚴重而持續，可變成哮喘⁴。隨著年紀漸長，有些患者的哮喘會轉好⁵，但是濕疹普遍會變得嚴重⁶，尤其是三四十歲，生活和工作壓力增、婦女產後免疫力下降等，往往導致濕疹加劇⁷。



濕疹、哮喘患者通常為過敏體質⁸，當身體受致敏原或致病因子刺激，細胞便會分泌發炎因子，導致患者的敏感症發病¹,²。以哮喘為例，患者受外來因素刺激，出現氣喘、氣促、胸口有壓迫感、頻密咳嗽、嚴重晚間咳嗽，醫生會處方藥物包括可抑制氣管炎症的吸入式類固醇、長效舒張劑、白三烯抑制劑、短期口服類固醇等作治療⁹，但部分嚴重哮喘患者在用藥後未見顯著成效¹⁰。由於合併過敏症患者的濕疹通常相當頑固，經常反復發作，對病人造成困擾。陳偉明醫生說: 「近年臨床研究發現，抑制醫治濕疹的生物製劑，針對性抑制與濕疹最有關連的發炎因子¹¹，醫治濕疹同時亦改善患者的哮喘¹²。」



A小姐從小濕疹病情嚴重，中學時長期受濕疹、哮喘、鼻敏感三病困擾，要長時間使用十多種藥物醫治。近年接受濕疹生物製劑治療，進行療程初期每兩星期注射一次，濕疹痕癢明顯減少，哮喘亦有好轉。 第二、三個月皮膚不再紅，不再抓傷皮膚;。陳偉明醫生補充:「濕疹生物製劑適用於中至嚴重程度濕疹患者，比起傳統治療所用的類固醇和免疫系統抑制劑副作用少¹³，而且可長時間使用，並在治療開始後一般每半年進行評估。」

以上資料由賽諾菲香港提供

