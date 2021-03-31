【小學試題】小五英文搶分練習題答案　掌握附加問句（Question Tags）用法

▲ 小五英文搶分練習題答案。

教育局宣布，全港中、小學及幼稚園在農曆新年假期後，可有限度恢復面授課堂。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為復課做好準備。

以下為小五英文練習參考答案︰

Part A

1. hasn’t she

2. shall we

3. are there

4. isn’t it

5. won’t they

6. am I

7. weren’t they

8. should we

9. aren’t I

10. isn’t it

Part B

1. Superman is flying in the sky at present, isn’t he?

2. Auntie Polly will give birth to a baby boy next month, won’t she? / Auntie Polly is going to give birth to a baby boy next month, isn’t she?

3. Listen! Your sister is playing the guitar, isn’t she?

4. The astronauts will travel to space in 2 weeks, won’t they? / The astronauts are going to travel to space in 2 weeks, aren’t they?

5. Santa Claus has already bought a lot of presents for children, hasn’t he?

6. I am a well-behaved child, aren’t I?

7. My brother was active when he was young, wasn’t he?

8. Dad and mum were at the party last Sunday, weren’t they?

9. Ruby is a librarian, isn’t she?

10. Mrs. Lam has got a fishing rod, hasn’t she?

Part C

答案由「進研教育」提供。

你有育兒故事、讀書心得或親子好去處想分享，立即向TOPick【投稿】，被刊登後更有機會獲得精選禮品！

TOPick登陸MeWe啦︰https://mewe.com/p/topick

TOPick推出小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載︰bit.ly/2X96KAZ

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD