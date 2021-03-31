  • 26°C
香港時間 : 2021331日 (週三) 01:24
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:取財有道

熱門關鍵字 : 廖啟智 校長專欄 復必泰疫苗 林鍾一戰 烹飪教煮 靚太安樂窩 新冠疫苗 兒童健康 防敏 開心速遞
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢分析

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢分析

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【小學試題】小五英文搶分練習題答案　掌握附加問句（Question Tags）用法

中小學 00:00 2021/03/31

分享：

熱門 廖啟智 校長專欄 復必泰疫苗 林鍾一戰 烹飪教煮 靚太安樂窩 新冠疫苗 兒童健康 防敏 開心速遞

小五英文搶分練習題答案。

教育局宣布，全港中、小學及幼稚園在農曆新年假期後，可有限度恢復面授課堂。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為復課做好準備。

以下為小五英文練習參考答案︰

Part A 

1. hasn’t she

2. shall we

3. are there

4. isn’t it

5. won’t they 

6. am I 

7. weren’t they

8. should we 

9. aren’t I

10. isn’t it 

Part B 

1. Superman is flying in the sky at present, isn’t he? 

2. Auntie Polly will give birth to a baby boy next month, won’t she? / Auntie Polly is going to give birth to a baby boy next month, isn’t she?

3. Listen! Your sister is playing the guitar, isn’t she? 

4. The astronauts will travel to space in 2 weeks, won’t they? / The astronauts are going to travel to space in 2 weeks, aren’t they? 

5. Santa Claus has already bought a lot of presents for children, hasn’t he? 

6. I am a well-behaved child, aren’t I? 

7. My brother was active when he was young, wasn’t he? 

8. Dad and mum were at the party last Sunday, weren’t they? 

9. Ruby is a librarian, isn’t she? 

10. Mrs. Lam has got a fishing rod, hasn’t she? 

Part C

答案由「進研教育」提供。

你有育兒故事、讀書心得或親子好去處想分享，立即向TOPick【投稿】，被刊登後更有機會獲得精選禮品！

TOPick登陸MeWe啦︰https://mewe.com/p/topick

TOPick推出小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載︰bit.ly/2X96KAZ

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

呈分試 中小學考試 中小學教育 小學 英文科

最高瀏覽

【養育之恩】遭父母遺棄爺爺嫲嫲不忍送孤兒院　港女長大事業有成報答兩老辛苦湊大
13:27 2021/03/29
【養育之恩】遭父母遺棄爺爺嫲嫲不忍送孤兒院　港女長大事業有成報答兩老辛苦湊大
【逆境自強】經歷破產迷上賭博嫲嫲自殺終醒覺　富三代重新出發開餐廳︰不想再成為家人負擔
12:05 2021/03/26
【逆境自強】經歷破產迷上賭博嫲嫲自殺終醒覺　富三代重新出發開餐廳︰不想再成為家人負擔
【星二代學校】李克勤盧淑儀培育兩子文武雙全　讀加拿大國際學校IB狀元搖籃
14:30 2021/03/29
【星二代學校】李克勤盧淑儀培育兩子文武雙全　讀加拿大國際學校IB狀元搖籃