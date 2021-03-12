【英文連接詞】英文連接詞（Conjunctions） 認識6個進階連接詞加強寫作能力

連接詞（Conjunctions）的作用是連結單詞或句子，例子包括"and","but","or"等，但相信每名小學生都懂得運用這幾個連接詞，本文精選7個進階連接詞給學生「旁身」，助他們在考試中脫穎而出，取得佳績！

1. "Nor"

"Nor"一般用於否定陳述句之後，表示「也不」的意思，例句如下：

He did not like apples; nor did he like oranges. 他不喜歡蘋果，也不喜歡橙。 She could not play the piano; nor could she play the guitar. 她不懂彈鋼琴，也不懂彈結他。

2. "As well as"

"As well as" 表示「都是」的意思，例子如下：

He plays football, basketball as well as badminton. 他既踢足球，又打籃球和羽毛球。 She speaks Cantonese, English as well as Mandarin. 她既說廣東話，又說英語和普通話。

3. "Not only...but also"

"not only...but also"有「不僅......而且」的意思，例子如下：

He is not only lazy but also naughty. 他不僅懶惰，而且很頑皮。 She is not only beautiful but also intelligent. 她不僅很漂亮，而且很聰明。

4. "As long as"

"As long as"即「只要」，例句如下：

I am happy as long as you are with me. 只要你與我同在，我就會感到快樂。 As long as he is the boss, you will be an employee. 只要他是老闆，你將是一名員工。

5. "Only if"

"Only if"也有「只要」的意思，例子如下：

Only if you give up junk food, you will lose weight. 只要你放棄垃圾食物，便會瘦起來。 Only if you study hard, you will get good grades. 只要你努力讀書，便會取得好成績。

6. "As if"

"As if" 即「猶如」、「看起來」，表示某人或某事看起來的感覺，例句如下：

It looks as if it is going to rain. 天空看起來將會下雨。 The building looks as if it is going to collapse. 這棟樓看起來快會倒塌。

