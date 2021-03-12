【英文連接詞】英文連接詞（Conjunctions） 「So」和「So that」不同用法

So和So that是常見的英文連接詞（Conjunctions）。由於它們在表面上非常相似，以致很多學生都經常混淆兩者的用法，甚至以為可以互通，但事實上，So和So that各有不同功能。

So: 表示因果關係

So有「所以」、「於是」的意思，主要用於表示因果關係，例句如下：

She felt thirsty, so she drank a glass of water.

她感到口渴，所以喝了一杯水。

He had a heavy lunch, so he might not need to take dinner.

他吃了一頓飽肚的午餐，所以他可能不需要吃晚餐。