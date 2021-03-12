【英文連接詞】英文連接詞（Conjunctions） 「So」和「So that」不同用法
So和So that是常見的英文連接詞（Conjunctions）。由於它們在表面上非常相似，以致很多學生都經常混淆兩者的用法，甚至以為可以互通，但事實上，So和So that各有不同功能。
So: 表示因果關係
So有「所以」、「於是」的意思，主要用於表示因果關係，例句如下：
She felt thirsty, so she drank a glass of water.
她感到口渴，所以喝了一杯水。
He had a heavy lunch, so he might not need to take dinner.
他吃了一頓飽肚的午餐，所以他可能不需要吃晚餐。
So that: 表達目的
So that則有「如此」的意思，用於強調「目的」，之後通常配can/could/will/would使用，例子如下:
I jog regularly so that I can lose weight.
我時常慢跑，目的是為了減肥。
She ran so that she could catch the earliest train.
為了趕上頭班火車，她快速奔跑。
