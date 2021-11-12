【英文寫作】認識連接詞（Conjunctions） 「Although」以外3個表示「雖然」的詞彙

幾乎每名高小學生都懂得用Although這個連接詞（Conjunction）來表達「雖然」的意思。因此，要在考試甚至面試中突圍而出，就要多學幾個同義詞（Synonyms）。而Although 的連接詞有很多，例如Though, In spite of等等......

1. Though

Though she is rich, she feels unhappy.

Though he ran fast he still missed the train.

2. In spite of

We went out in spite of the heavy rain.

雖然下起大雨，我們仍出門。

His business is doing well in spite of the economic recession.

雖然經濟衰退，他的生意依然做得很好。