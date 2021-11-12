  • 25°C
2021年11月12日 (週五) 15:46
專題:未來技能今天學

【英文寫作】認識連接詞（Conjunctions） 「Although」以外3個表示「雖然」的詞彙

15:17 2021/11/12

「Although」以外3個表示「雖然」的詞彙。

幾乎每名高小學生都懂得用Although這個連接詞（Conjunction）來表達「雖然」的意思。因此，要在考試甚至面試中突圍而出，就要多學幾個同義詞（Synonyms）。而Although 的連接詞有很多，例如Though, In spite of等等......

1. Though

Though he ran fast he still missed the train. 

雖然他跑得很快，但也錯過了那班火車。

Though she is rich, she feels unhappy.

她雖然很富有，但不感到快樂。

2. In spite of

We went out in spite of the heavy rain.

雖然下起大雨，我們仍出門。

His business is doing well in spite of the economic recession. 

雖然經濟衰退，他的生意依然做得很好。

3. Despite

Despite feeling sick, she went to school. 

雖然感到不太舒服，她仍上學去。

Despite being vaccinated, you should still wear a mask when out in public. 

雖然你已接種疫苗，但你在公開場合仍應佩戴口罩。

