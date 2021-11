【英文文法】認識反身代名詞（Reflexive Pronouns）　加強語氣的好工具

很多時候,句子中的主詞(Subject)和受詞(Object)是同一個人,在這種情況下,我們便要用Reflexive Pronouns(反身代名詞)來表示受詞,同時加強語氣。

I的反身代名詞:Myself

I am teaching myself Spanish.

You的反身代名詞:Yourself

Be careful of the scissor or you will hurt yourself.

I hope you enjoy yourself.

He/She的反身代名詞:Himself/Herself

She handed in her assignment to the teacher herself.

He is confident in himself.

We的反身代名詞:Ourselves

We must rely on ourselves.

We should prepare ourselves for the upcoming exam.

You的反身代名詞:Yourselves

You should never put yourselves at risk.

You guys should be proud of yourselves.

They的反身代名詞:Themselves

They should be able to do it themselves.

他們應該有能力自己完成。

They blamed themselves for causing the trouble.

他們責怪自己造成麻煩。