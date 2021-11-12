【英文文法】認識反身代名詞（Reflexive Pronouns） 加強語氣的好工具
很多時候，句子中的主詞（Subject）和受詞（Object）是同一個人，在這種情況下，我們便要用Reflexive Pronouns（反身代名詞）來表示受詞，同時加強語氣。
I的反身代名詞：Myself
I hurt myself yesterday.
我昨天弄傷了自己。
I am teaching myself Spanish.
我正在自學西班牙文。
You的反身代名詞：Yourself
I hope you enjoy yourself.
我希望你能好好享受。
Be careful of the scissor or you will hurt yourself.
用那把剪刀時要小心，否則你會弄傷自己。
He/She的反身代名詞：Himself/Herself
He is confident in himself.
他對自己很有信心。
She handed in her assignment to the teacher herself.
她親自把功課交給老師。
We的反身代名詞：Ourselves
We should prepare ourselves for the upcoming exam.
我們應為即將來臨的考試做好準備。
We must rely on ourselves.
我們應當依靠自己。
You的反身代名詞：Yourselves
You guys should be proud of yourselves.
你們應該為自己感到驕傲。
You should never put yourselves at risk.
你們不應讓自己置身危險。
They的反身代名詞：Themselves
They should be able to do it themselves.
他們應該有能力自己完成。
They blamed themselves for causing the trouble.
他們責怪自己造成麻煩。
It的反身代名詞：Itself
The book itself wasn't good, but I like the design of the cover.
那本書並不好看，但我喜歡書的封面設計。
The system automatically runs itself.
那套系統自動運行。
