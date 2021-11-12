【英文文法】認識反身代名詞（Reflexive Pronouns）　加強語氣的好工具

很多時候，句子中的主詞（Subject）和受詞（Object）是同一個人，在這種情況下，我們便要用Reflexive Pronouns（反身代名詞）來表示受詞，同時加強語氣。

I的反身代名詞：Myself

I am teaching myself Spanish.

You的反身代名詞：Yourself

Be careful of the scissor or you will hurt yourself.

I hope you enjoy yourself.

He/She的反身代名詞：Himself/Herself

She handed in her assignment to the teacher herself.

He is confident in himself.

We的反身代名詞：Ourselves

We must rely on ourselves.

We should prepare ourselves for the upcoming exam.

You的反身代名詞：Yourselves

You should never put yourselves at risk.

You guys should be proud of yourselves.

They的反身代名詞：Themselves

They should be able to do it themselves.

他們應該有能力自己完成。

They blamed themselves for causing the trouble.

他們責怪自己造成麻煩。