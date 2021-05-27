【英文代名詞】英文代名詞（Pronouns）  「Each other」和「One another」的分別

Each other和 One another這兩個代名詞（Pronoun）雖然都有「互相」、「彼此」的意思，但其實兩者有很大分別，不能互通。

Each other: 表示兩個人互相做某事

My daughter and my son always help each other with their revision.

我的女兒和兒子經常在溫習上互相幫忙。

My mum and one of her colleagues communicate with each other in Italian.