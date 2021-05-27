【英文代名詞】英文代名詞（Pronouns） 「Each other」和「One another」的分別
英文科 12:06 2021/05/27
Each other和 One another這兩個代名詞（Pronoun）雖然都有「互相」、「彼此」的意思，但其實兩者有很大分別，不能互通。
Each other: 表示兩個人互相做某事
My daughter and my son always help each other with their revision.
我的女兒和兒子經常在溫習上互相幫忙。
My mum and one of her colleagues communicate with each other in Italian.
我的媽媽和她其中一位同事用意大利文溝通。
One another: 表示三個人或以上一起做某事
My parents and Mr. Chan greeted one another.
我的父母和陳先生互相問好。
My parents and Mr. Chan always help one another.
我的父母和陳先生經常互相幫忙。
